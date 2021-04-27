Dylan Bogg Sells 30,000 Shares of The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Stock

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) insider Dylan Bogg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00. The Mission Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £81.00 million and a P/E ratio of -37.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.08.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

