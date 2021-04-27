DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 938,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of DXP Enterprises worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

DXPE opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $561.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

