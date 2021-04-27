Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 85.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dropbox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 611,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,995. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBX stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 139.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

