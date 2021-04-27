Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given a C$15.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.66.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 330,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$8.60 and a one year high of C$14.19.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

