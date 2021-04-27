Dragon Coins (DRG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $64.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00786070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00097898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.71 or 0.08022126 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

