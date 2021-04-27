DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

