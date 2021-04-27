Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average of $125.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $149.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

