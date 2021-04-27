Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.38. 7,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

