Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. 89,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.49 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 75,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,588,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

