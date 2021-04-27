Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Reduced by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

NYSE:D opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3,934.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

