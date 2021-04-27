Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CFO Kevin S. Wampler Sells 12,065 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.93. The company had a trading volume of 52,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,462. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.