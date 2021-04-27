Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $170.70 million and $4.44 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00071907 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.