Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

