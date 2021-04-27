Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.49

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 14464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

