Discovery (DISCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.