Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

NYSE:DFS opened at $106.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $107.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after acquiring an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,637,000 after acquiring an additional 98,292 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

