Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,087 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,129,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 760,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DSP Group by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,768,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,567,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after buying an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

DSPG opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.16 million, a PE ratio of -59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $31.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other DSP Group news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

