Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,600 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.23% of Koppers worth $21,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $731.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

