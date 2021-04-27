Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.86 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Rogers Communications worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.