Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.81, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

