Diligent Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,409,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

