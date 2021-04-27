Diligent Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 598,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.07. 80 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,326. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

