Diligent Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.46. 48,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,746. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

