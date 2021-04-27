Diligent Investors LLC Has $967,000 Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

