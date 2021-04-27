Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

