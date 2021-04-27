Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 1,043 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $83.80. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

