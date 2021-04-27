Digiwage 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $145.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $128,977.54 and approximately $145.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 63.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

