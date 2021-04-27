Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.87 or 0.00792102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00096432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.50 or 0.08126001 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

