DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOCN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $43.42 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

