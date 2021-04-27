DigitalNote (XDN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,462.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $24.08 million and approximately $117,462.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.66 or 0.00717507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,038,997,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,892,116,903 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

