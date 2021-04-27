Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $46,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,930 shares of company stock worth $7,488,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.22.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

