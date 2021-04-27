Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.29. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.