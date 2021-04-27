Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $21,231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Diageo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $9,729,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $179.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $183.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.