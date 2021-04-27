Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $44.81. Approximately 10,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

DGEAF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

