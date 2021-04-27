Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $252.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.57.

UNP stock opened at $224.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $226.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

