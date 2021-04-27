Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSGN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $20.38 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

