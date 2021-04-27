Dero Price Tops $8.91 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Dero has a market cap of $93.68 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 168.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $8.91 or 0.00016631 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,574.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.22 or 0.04661196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.12 or 0.00463132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $856.27 or 0.01598279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.48 or 0.00756858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00496041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00061525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.22 or 0.00422259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

