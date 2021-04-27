Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEN. KeyCorp began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $52.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

