Delta Capital Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.18. 3,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,209. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.98 and a 12-month high of $149.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $534,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,923.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,299 shares of company stock worth $4,607,973. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

