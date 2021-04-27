Delta Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.7% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

GD traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $186.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $188.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.