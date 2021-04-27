Delta Capital Management LLC Buys 3,960 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.