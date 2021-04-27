Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 484.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $81,361,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $380.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

