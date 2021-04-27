Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DARE. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.42.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.53 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

