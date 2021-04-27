Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.78. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.