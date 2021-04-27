Danske Downgrades Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) to Hold

Danske cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
THUPY opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. Thule Group AB has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $31.42.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.