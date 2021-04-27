Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $258.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.67. Danaher has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

