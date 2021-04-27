Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 47,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 175,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,438,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $258.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

