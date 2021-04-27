Daimler’s (DDAIF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $90.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a PE ratio of 530.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6319 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

