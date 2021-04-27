Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.56 ($94.78).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €74.69 ($87.87) on Monday. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

