DA Davidson Weighs in on Signature Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings of $11.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.53. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $252.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.66. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $253.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,968,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Signature Bank by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.